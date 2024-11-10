Hundreds of people attended Burnham-On-Sea’s Remembrance Day ceremony today (Sunday, November 10th) to honour those who have died in conflicts.

Dignitaries and veterans were joined in a record-long parade through Burnham town centre by members of the armed forces, emergency services, local community groups, cadets, school pupils and residents.

Members of Burnham Marching Brass Band led the parade with Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry and local dignitaries followed by hundreds of people, who marched from Burnham’s Pier Street car park along the High Street, past the Princess Theatre and to the War Memorial in Love Lane.

A fly-past by Middlezoy Flying Group also took place featuring a replica WW1 SE5a fighter and an Auster Mk5 Air Observation Post aircraft built in 1943 which was on active service in Europe from D-Day + 5 until the end of WW2.

John Crosby, Chairman Burnham’s branch of the British Legion, opened the ceremony and prayers were led by Rev Cheryl Hawkins.

Sunday’s remembrance ceremony was watched by a record turnout of residents besides the War Memorial. Two minutes’ silence was held at exactly 11am followed by the playing of the Last Post by two Sea Cadets, AC Harry Cayford and OC Bailey Finn.

Wreaths were laid in remembrance by representatives of the groups. Pupils from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy also read aloud the names of all the Burnham soldiers who fell in the two World Wars. A wreath was laid on behalf of MP Ashley Fox by Cllr John Woodman.

Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry said afterwards: “Today’s Remembrance Parade was truly impressive. It was very pleasing to see so many members of the community attending and participating in the parade and the Remembrance service at the War Memorial Hospital. It was a fitting tribute to all those who served to defend our democratic freedoms and our way of life, and to remember their sacrifice.”

“It was wonderful to see so many young people taking part in the parade, from organisations such as the Sea Cadets, Army Cadets, Air Cadets, the Scouting Movement and local schools. It is important that they continue with these acts of remembrance. Ably led by the marching band, they marched with respect and pride and are a credit to their groups.”

“The success of today’s parade is due to the collaboration of many people who organised the event. I would particularly like to thank the Town Clerk, the Royal British Legion, the volunteer marshalls and Sub. Lt Corey Hayes who led us on the day. The Mayor’s Cadets, Able Cadet Alex Harvey and Cadet Evie Holderness undertook their roles with great professionalism and pride, and I would also like to thank them for their support.”