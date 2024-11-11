12.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Nov 11, 2024
News
News

Burnham’s Royal British Legion Chairman thanks ‘mystery person’ for returning lost medal

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Chairman of Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion branch has thanked a ‘mystery person’ for returning a cherished medal that he lost during Sunday’s Remembrance Parade through the town.

John Crosby, pictured, said it was a “shock” when he reaised that his Cold War Medal had gone missing while he took part in the Remembrance Sunday parade through Burnham-On-Sea.

“I was hugely relieved when an anonymous man riding a bicycle called at the British Legion in Victoria Street later on Sunday to say he’s found the medal and was handing it in – it bears my name on the reverse which he’d recognised,” John told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I never got a chance to thank the person because he’s left, but would just like to pass on how grateful I am.”

The Cold War Medal recognises service with British and Allied Forces during the Cold War (1945–1991). The medal features the flags of the Soviet Union, the United States, and the UK, with the dates 1945–1991.

