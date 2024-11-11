PHOTOS: Mayor leads wreath laying at Highbridge Remembrance Day ceremony

Highbridge residents took part in a Remembrance Day ceremony at the town’s War Memorial on Sunday (November 10th) to honour those who have died in conflicts.

A service of remembrance took place at St John’s Church led by Rev Martin Little which was followed by a short parade to the War Memorial.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry joined dignitaries and representatives from local groups in laying wreaths there.

The Last Post was played by trumpet player Joe Storar, followed by the traditional two minutes silence.

Among the groups laying wreaths were Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Somerset Council, Highbridge Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Cubs, St John Ambulance, plus local Army and Sea Cadets units.

Members of the town’s police force, the Royal British Legion and Highbridge Chamber of Trade also paid their respects plus a representative of MP Ashley Fox.

Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry said: “The church service at St John’s was thoughtful and reflective and gave us all the opportunity to quietly remember those who have lived and died in the service of our country. The church was packed. The short procession to the War Memorial was solemn and attracted a very good attendance from local residents.”

“Once again, the presence of so many youth groups and their leaders was particularly pleasing, as we were encouraged to think, not just of past sacrifices, but how we can all strive for peace and a just future.”



