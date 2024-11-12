Circus Funtasia returning to Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre for Christmas shows

An action-packed circus is returning to Brent Knoll with a new series of Christmas shows in December.

Circus Funtasia will be back at Sanders Garden Centre near Burnham-On-Sea for a month between December 5th until January 5th.

A circus spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are back by popular demand, bigger and better than ever, jam packed festive fun for all the family!”

“Prepare to be mesmerised by crazy elves, wire walkers and laugh out loud festive comedy plus you’ll be blown away by aerialists and the heart stopping Globe of Death. Don’t forget to stay behind and have a photo with Santa.”

Shows will be daily from December 5th until January 5th and tickets, from £12, are available now at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk with enquiries on 07706 168 507.