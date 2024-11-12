Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts achieve success in visit to Germany

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts are celebrating successes after a successful trip to Germany.

The team from Monarch’s Gymnastics Club travelled to Germany by coach to compete in the Gutenberg Cup.

The club’s Mandy Warburton says: “We had an amazing trip! Now that the scores are in and we’ve all finally recovered we’d like to say a huge well done to our gymnasts who travelled to Germany for the Gutenberg Cup.”

“The gymnasts did amazing with some great scores on the Friday followed by a day of exploring Mainz with some shopping and then off to an amazing trampoline park where in true gymnast fashion they flipped around.”

“Monarchs would like to say a huge thank you to the amazing Kev at Berrys Coaches who was at our beck and call for all our travelling wishes and was great with the kids and also SDS Copiers for sponsoring us for our commemorative hoodies.”

The results saw Juno & Ava finish 18th, Amara & Imogen achieve 11th while Erin & Ava were 12th, and Harriet, Izzy & Lily were also 12th. Ava, Edee & Maxine achieved 10th, while Felicity, Eve & Ava came 26th, and Leo, Tay, Cai & Jack were 1st.