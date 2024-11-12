Over 150 Christmas gift boxes heading from Burnham-On-Sea to needy children

Over 150 Christmas shoeboxes full of gifts have been donated by generous residents in Burnham-On-Sea for needy children overseas.

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church held a service on Sunday (11th November) when the boxes that have been donated to the annual appeal were blessed.

Hilary Cox, Administrator for Burnham Baptist Church, says: “The dedication of all the boxes that have been made and donated was held at the church. Zoë Ryder and her team of volunteers had 150 boxes dedicated by the minister Rev Rob Howlett.”

“These boxes are now on their way to the Operation Christmas Child depot where they will be sorted into age and gender, ready for distribution around the world.”

“Each box contains gifts, toys, and practical items along with a card and message from the donor. Each box will be given to a child who would otherwise not receive anything at Christmas – due to famine, war, floods or drought and lets that child that they are cared about and loved.”

There is still time to donate a box via Shoebox Online – Samaritans Purse.

“When the boxes arrive at their destination, donors will receive an email telling them which country their box was delivered to. Zoë would like to thank everyone for their help and support in making this a record-breaking donation this year.”