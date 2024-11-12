7.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 13, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club to celebrate its 50th anniversary with special event

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club will be holding its annual presentation night this month when it will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The club's golden anniversary milestone will be marked at the event on Friday 29th November at Lakeside Holiday Park.

The club's Sarah Steed says: "This is a very special year as we are celebrating our 50th anniversary of the club which was established in 1974."

"We are hoping that past members will join us on the evening from 8pm as we'd like to share their memories."

"If you have any photos or other items from the club's history we'd be very grateful if you could let us know so we can add them to our commemorative display on the evening."

To get in touch, either contact them via their Facebook page or by email at: burnham@swimclubmanager.com

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club

Pictured: Top, the current team and, above the 1974 team

