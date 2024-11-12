Town Council set to take on local public toilets, play areas and flower beds from Somerset Council

Burnham and Highbridge residents have this week been warned that they could see increases in council tax rates next year to fund the devolution of public services from Somerset Council to the Town Council.

The devolution of public services such as public toilets, play areas and flower beds, is being partly caused by Somerset Council’s financial emergency and its need to cut back services.

At a meeting of the Town Council’s Finance & Governance Committee on Monday night (November 11th), Cllr Alan Matthews said: “Devolution is putting big pressure on the town council to keep local public services running.”

Cllr Peter Clayton added that the process is likely to lead to “a huge increase on the Town Council’s precept.” The precept is the amount of money the council requires from its taxpayers to fund its annual budget.

The Finance Committee recommended a reduction in grant funding for local community groups but the events budget – for the annual fireworks display and other public events – has been recommended to remain unchanged. A final decision sits with the full council.

It comes after a recent Town Council meeting when Cllr Mike Facey, as Chairman of the Devolution Working Group, explained that the public toilets provision will not be provided by Somerset Council next year.

It was therefore agreed that the Town Council should enter into a 25-year lease with a 2 year break clause, for the management and maintenance of the public toilets on the South Esplanade, Oxford Street Car Park, Crosses Penn and Apex Park from 1st April 2025.

At the meeting on November 11th, the Town Clerk noted that the cost of taking on the toilets in Burnham and Highbridge could be around £160,000 although negotiations are ongoing.

It was also agreed that the Town Council would “actively seek to provide alternative public toilets provision in Highbridge.” This follows the Bank Street toilets closing earlier this year.

It was also agreed by councillors that the Town Council would negotiate terms with Somerset Council to take on responsibility for Burnham and Highbridge play areas on Somerset Council land in 2025/26, with the exception of Apex Park that will be considered at a future date.

A concern was raised that Apex Park was not going to be transferred, however the Town Clerk said Somerset Council had stated the site will continue to be maintained at the current standard and Somerset Council will liaise with the Town Council in the future if service provision changes.

It was also agreed by councillors that enhanced highway maintenance services may be required and that the Town Council would consider allocating a budget for this during its annual budget setting process.

Separately, it was also agreed that the Town Council is set to take over the maintenance of the towns’ floral displays, subject to a lease/licence being agreed. Sustainable planting will be provided where possible. The Council will continue to work with stakeholders such as local businesses and the community Growing Group, whilst seeking sponsorship where possible.

The Town Clerk, in consultation with its Devolution Working Group, is negotiating the terms of the leases which will be signed off by the council’s Finance and Governance Committee.

Any rise in council tax rates in Burnham and Highbridge is likely to be confirmed early in 2025 when the Town Council sets its budget for the coming year.

Somerset Council’s devolution is part of a plan to shift the responsibility of some services from the council to more local councils. The goal is to give local communities more control and influence over the services and assets that affect them.