New sections of Strawberry Line open for walkers and cyclists in Somerset

Two new sections of the Strawberry Line have officially opened, expanding Somerset’s traffic-free path and bringing a fresh connection to communities across the county.

The Dulcote Extension and West Shepton Link were celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event on 8th November, with local volunteers and residents marking the milestone.

The new Dulcote Extension, an 800-metre stretch from Dulcote Quarry to Churchill Batch Lane, and the West Shepton Link, a 1.3-kilometre path from Hitchin Lane to Ridge Road, are expected to draw walkers, cyclists, and horse riders from across the South West. A 15-foot bridge recently craned into place on the West Shepton Link offers a safe crossing over the busy B3136, transforming an unused railway line into a vibrant public space.

The Strawberry Line is a unique partnership, bringing together councils, charities, volunteers, and local contractors with a shared vision of connecting Somerset’s towns and countryside through an uninterrupted greenway. This collective effort has turned a disused railway into a thriving corridor for nature and active travel.

The latest sections were completed under the guidance of Greenways and Cycle Routes, a charity-led initiative, with hands-on work from local contractors MP and KM Golding and vital contributions from dedicated volunteers. Regular volunteer workcamps have involved everything from clearing vegetation and preparing land to planting trees and supporting local wildlife, ensuring the line is maintained as a welcoming, sustainable space.

Local support for the project has been overwhelming. Councillor Richard Wilkins, Lead Member for Transport and Waste, said, “The grand opening showcases the power of community. Thank you to everyone involved. Your hard work has transformed this railway into a pathway for everyone to enjoy. It’s wonderful to see how the Strawberry Line is encouraging people to leave their cars behind, benefiting health, wellbeing, and our environment.”

Beyond providing a scenic route for exercise and outdoor leisure, the Strawberry Line supports local businesses and promotes eco-friendly travel. The path’s popularity reflects a nationwide shift, with research showing that more people are turning to classical, scenic spaces for daily activities, particularly post-pandemic.

This latest addition brings the project closer to completing the Somerset Circle, a vision of continuous, car-free pathways connecting the county’s communities. More extensions are already in development, with the Strawberry Line on track to become one of Somerset’s standout sustainable travel routes.

More information about the Strawberry Line can be found on their website.