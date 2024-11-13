Girl, 17, dies on M5 after leaving police vehicle between Bridgwater and Taunton

A 17-year-old girl died after being hit by a car on the M5 in Somerset shortly after getting out of a stationary police vehicle, the police watchdog has said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the teenager was being transported to custody by Avon and Somerset Police before the incident, which happened between junctions 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton.

Police said the girl left the vehicle after officers stopped on the northbound carriageway and was later hit by another vehicle on the opposite side, at about 11pm on Monday.

An IOPC spokesperson said an investigation had begun, adding: “Our sympathies are with the girl’s loved ones and everyone affected by her death.”

The spokesperson added: “We were advised by Avon and Somerset Police that the girl was being transported to custody in a police vehicle and had got out of the vehicle shortly before the collision.” IOPC investigators were later sent to the scene to gather evidence. Police said the ambulance service was on the scene within minutes but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was injured.