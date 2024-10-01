Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club coach wins top regional coaching award

The Swim Coach at Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club, has won Swim England’s award for top ‘South West Swimming Development Coach Award’.

Mark Podbury has been recognised for ‘encouraging children to flourish, regardless of their abilities’ at a regional awards evening.

A spokesperson says: “Mark encourages children to take part in a range of swimming activities, with an inclusive approach which allows children to develop their confidence in club and competitive swimming.”

“Mark was recognised for being open to new ideas and working collaboratively with parents and swimmers and being open trying something new.”

“He is a volunteer coach and works many hours to ensure swimming is available and affordable to as many children as possible.”

Mark – who recently broke his wrist in a fall while walking his dog – is pictured wearing a sling as he received his award from Jill Beard, Swim England South West Regional President.

The well-deserved accolade is particularly special as the club is celebrating its 50th year.