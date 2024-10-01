13.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 02, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea Swimming Club coach wins top regional coaching award
News

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club coach wins top regional coaching award

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Mark Podbury,Swim Coach, at Burnham on Sea Swimmjmg Club has won the Swim England ‘South West’ Swimming Development Coach Award

The Swim Coach at Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club, has won Swim England’s  award for top ‘South West Swimming Development Coach Award’.

Mark Podbury has been recognised for ‘encouraging children to flourish, regardless of their abilities’ at a regional awards evening.

A spokesperson says: “Mark encourages children to take part in a range of swimming activities, with an inclusive approach which allows children to develop their confidence in club and competitive swimming.”

“Mark was recognised for being open to new ideas and working collaboratively with parents and swimmers and being open trying something new.”

“He is a volunteer coach and works many hours to ensure swimming is available and affordable to as many children as possible.”

Mark – who recently broke his wrist in a fall while walking his dog – is pictured wearing a sling as he received his award from Jill Beard, Swim England South West Regional President.

The well-deserved accolade is particularly special as the club is celebrating its 50th year.

Previous article
New Burnham-On-Sea contemporary textiles art group launches unique art project
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Carnival organisers issue ‘urgent appeal’ for more volunteers

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
13.1 ° C
13.4 °
12 °
83 %
2.7kmh
100 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com