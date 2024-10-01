Burnham-On-Sea Carnival organisers issue ‘urgent appeal’ for more volunteers

Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s Carnival have this week issued an urgent appeal for more volunteers to come forward to help with marshalling and collecting at next month’s event.

Marshalls are required for Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2024, which this year takes place on Monday November 4th.

Annalee New, Carnival Chair, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are in urgent need of more volunteers for marshalling – the minimum age is 18, they are needed on the night from 5pm-11pm.”

“Any help is very gratefully appreciated. Carnival can’t survive without our volunteers. If we don’t have enough, we won’t be able to run the carnival.”

Anyone wishing to help should email charlieabc@live.co.uk “Food is provided before and after the carnival. Experience is helpful but not essential.”

Collectors are also being sought from charities and local community groups for taking crowd donations. For information, email hboscarnivalcollection@yahoo.co.uk

