Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Oct 03, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea artist showcasing her colourful work this week at exhibiton

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea artist Judith Champion is showcasing her colourful work this week at an exhibiton to mark Somerset Art Weeks Festival.

The artist is displaying her paintings at Somerset Crafts at the Avalon Marshes Centre in Shapwick Road, Westhay (BA6 9TT).

The gallery is showcasing a variety of work from 20 local artists and craftspeople and is open daily with Judith’s work from 10am-5pm until October 6th. It is a short walk from Shapwick Heath nature reserve.

A spokesperson says: “Somerset Art Weeks is returning as Somerset Art Weeks Festival, where collaborative exhibitions and group shows spring up across the region.”

“Artists and makers of every medium, from painting to performance, will be joining the Festival to form part of this celebration of our county’s exciting creative voices.”

“Somerset Art Weeks alternates each year between Somerset Open Studios and the Somerset Art Weeks Festival.”

