Burnham and Berrow Golf Club raises over £25,000 for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI

Burnham and Berrow Golf Club has raised an impressive £25,624.62 for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI Lifeboat Station during the Club Captain’s charity year.

The bumper cheque was handed over at a presentation at the Golf Club in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday (30th January).

RNLI Deputy Launch Authority Phil Counsell said: “This is a most generous amount that will help our lifeboats continue to save lives at sea. Thank you to all those who help raise the money.”

The RNLI’s Julie Fisher says: “A further presentation is planned at the lifeboat station over next couple of months where it is hoped that crew and volunteers can come together to recognise the generosity of everyone who helped raise this large amount for a fantastic local cause.”

Pictured: From Burnham and Berrow Golf Club: Jerry Hodge (Chairman); Barney Coleman (General Manager); Andrew Fisher (Club Captain 2024); Heather Sandilands (Ladies’ Captain 2024); with Julie Fisher (Club member and RNLI shop volunteer); Jane Harries (Club member and who was a significant help during the charity year); Abbi Dishkin (Assistant General Manager); Nick Jones (Golf Operations) and Burnham-On-Sea RNLI’s John Miller (Water Safety Adviser and Visits Officer); Phil Counsell (Deputy Launch Authority); Will Lawton (Treasurer); Denise Gocher (Fundraising Chair); Jan Pearce (Fundraising) and Ann Rose (Fundraising)