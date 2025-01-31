Beaufort House in Burnham-on-Sea rated ‘good’ by CQC

Inspectors say the Burnham-On-Sea care home has a “good learning culture” and that people were protected and kept safe.

CQC found the facilities and equipment are clean and well-maintained and meet the needs of the residents. It adds that there are enough staff with the right skills, qualifications, and experience to provide care.

In its inspection report, the Commission also notes that people “always had enough to eat, drink, and stay healthy,” although there was mixed feedback regarding the food and food choices at the service.

Staff at the Burnham-On-Sea care home also work with all agencies involved in people’s care and monitored their health to support healthy living.

CQC also says leaders and staff had a “shared vision and culture based on listening, learning, and trust.” The inspection took place from Tuesday, October 15 to Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

For more details, see the Beaufort House CQC inspection reports at cqc.org.uk/location/1-13939389448.