Water bills are set to increase in Somerset after UK water suppliers almost unanimously confirmed a rise in prices that will start soon.

Wessex Water, which supplies tap water in the Burnham-On-Sea area, is one of 15 suppliers that have announced an increase from now until 2029/2030.

The average household pays £508 per year to Wessex Water for water and sewerage costs. This is increasing to £575 in April this year and eventually to £614 in 2029/2030.