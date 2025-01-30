Woman taken to hospital after collision with car in Burnham-On-Sea High Street

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Burnham-On-Sea High Street on Wednesday (January 29th).

Police and the ambulance service were called to an area outside the Somerset and Dorset pub in the town centre.

A Police spokesman said: “We were called at just after 4pm about a collision between a car and a pedestrian in the High Street at Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

Burnham-On-Sea Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact them on 101.