3.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 30, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsWoman taken to hospital after collision with car in Burnham-On-Sea High Street
News

Woman taken to hospital after collision with car in Burnham-On-Sea High Street

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Burnham-On-Sea High Street on Wednesday (January 29th).

Police and the ambulance service were called to an area outside the Somerset and Dorset pub in the town centre.

A Police spokesman said: “We were called at just after 4pm about a collision between a car and a pedestrian in the High Street at Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

Burnham-On-Sea Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact them on 101.

Previous article
National Autistic Society sells off site of Somerset Court residential home in Brent Knoll

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
3.6 ° C
4.4 °
2 °
85 %
0.9kmh
51 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com