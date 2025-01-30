National Autistic Society sells off site of Somerset Court residential home in Brent Knoll

The National Autistic Society has this week announced that it is selling the site of Somerset Court residential home in Brent Knoll, near Burnham-On-Sea.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Caroline Stevens, the Chief Executive of the National Autistic Society, confirmed the charity has accepted an offer to sell the site and is closing the facilities.

She adds: “The buildings at Somerset Court, including our two transition homes Six Acres and Apple Grove, have now reached the limit of how much they can be improved.”

“In addition, the site is in a remote location which means it’s hard to recruit and retain staff. In the best interests of the people we support who live there, our trustees decided to find them alternative improved accommodation.”

“We will support each person and their family network to choose and move to a new home which is better for them and more suited to their long-term needs.”

Caroline adds: “In recent years, there has been a growing understanding that autistic people experience better wellbeing and more satisfying lives if they are supported to live in their own homes, living with a small number of other people.”

“This type of care is called supported living. Our existing Somerset Supported Living service in Burnham-On-Sea provides care and support for people in their own homes in the community, either individually or in shared accommodation.”

“We hope that some of the people currently living at Somerset Court will be able to move to their own homes in this service.”

“For some of the people we support, transitioning to one of our other National Autistic Society residential homes where we have vacancies may be suitable for their needs.”

The charity adds that is “working with families and local authorities around options with other care providers, and it will support everyone and their families to find the most suitable home.”

The sale of the site is due to complete in the summer of 2025.

Several families of residents there have also voiced concern about the changes.