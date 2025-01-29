Former Burnham-On-Sea school and adult learning centre goes on sale

A former school and adult learning centre building in Burnham-On-Sea is up for sale.

The empty building, in Princess Street, has been put on the market with property agent Greenslade Taylor Hunt (GTH) with a guide price of £200,000.

In the heart of the town, the building is opposite the Princess Theatre and Arts Centre, and adjacent to the library and a nursery.

At the turn of the 20th century the site, of around 1.2 hectares (0.25 acres), was home to the Princess Street School. Latterly, it was used as a learning centre run by Somerset Skills and Learning. But in 2017, government funding cuts saw the facility close.

Now, it is on the market and could be used for “a host of potential alternative uses, subject to planning”, GTH said.

“We believe it has potential for a range of alternative uses, including commercial or residential, subject to planning,” said a GTH spokesperson.

A series of viewing days are planned to show what the site has to offer, running between 9am and 11am on February 5, 12, 19 and 26. Slots must be pre-booked.

With a guide price of £200,000, offers are invited on an unconditional basis before noon on Friday, March 7.

For more information and to book a viewing, contact James Nelson on 01823 334466, or email james.nelson@gth.net.