3.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 30, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsGoats help Burnham-On-Sea carnival club recycle Christmas trees
News

Goats help Burnham-On-Sea carnival club recycle Christmas trees

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has thanked residents who used its Christmas tree collection service earlier this month.

The club’s Julia Rosser says: “A big thank you from us as Hillview JCC to everyone who supported our Christmas cart and Christmas tree collections this year.”

“The trees are recycled in an environmentally friendly way. They first get nibbled by some enthusiastic goats that belong to a local goat farmer.”

“Once they have finished eating the needles and playing with the branches we use a chipper kindly donated by Groves Extreme Clean.”

“Then the wood chip gets used at a local caravan park for landscaping who in return sponsors the second minibus which gets our children to and from carnivals safely.”

“Your kind donations will help to ensure that we can build another great cart to entertain you with this year, in addition to our donation to Cancer Research UK.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club holding charity fundraising day on Saturday
Next article
Former Burnham-On-Sea school and adult learning centre goes on sale

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
3.6 ° C
4.4 °
2 °
85 %
0.9kmh
51 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com