Goats help Burnham-On-Sea carnival club recycle Christmas trees

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has thanked residents who used its Christmas tree collection service earlier this month.

The club’s Julia Rosser says: “A big thank you from us as Hillview JCC to everyone who supported our Christmas cart and Christmas tree collections this year.”

“The trees are recycled in an environmentally friendly way. They first get nibbled by some enthusiastic goats that belong to a local goat farmer.”

“Once they have finished eating the needles and playing with the branches we use a chipper kindly donated by Groves Extreme Clean.”

“Then the wood chip gets used at a local caravan park for landscaping who in return sponsors the second minibus which gets our children to and from carnivals safely.”

“Your kind donations will help to ensure that we can build another great cart to entertain you with this year, in addition to our donation to Cancer Research UK.”