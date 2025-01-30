Plans for new £10bn tidal lagoon in Bristol Channel are unveiled

Building a tidal lagoon in the Bristol Channel could provide clean energy for 120 years, an MP has said this week.

The proposed West Somerset Lagoon, which would cost £10bn to build, would run nine miles from Minehead to Watchet.

Its lifespan would be twice that of a nuclear power plant, claims Tiverton and Minehead MP Rachel Gilmour.

Mrs Gilmour says she will soon be discussing the proposal with ministers and if the project is pursued, it could be in place by 2038 – bringing jobs and financial benefits to the area.

Speaking about the tidal lagoon proposal during a meeting organised by the Watchet Coastal Community Team, Mrs Gilmour explained: “If this comes off, it will provide two-thirds of the electricity that Hinkley Point C would provide.” “Given that Hinkley Point C has cost £30bn and they still haven’t turned it on, the cost doesn’t seem to be a major factor.”

The tidal lagoon would comprise more than 200 concrete caissons – structures used in marine engineering – across the Bristol Channel, arranged in a semicircle between Minehead and Watchet, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.