5.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 31, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsControversial plans for 49 Berrow homes are rejected following appeal
News

Controversial plans for 49 Berrow homes are rejected following appeal

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Berrow homes site

Berrow residents have won their fight to stop 49 new homes being built in the village.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Notaro New Homes Ltd published proposals in October 2023 to build 49 new houses to the east of the Berrow Gardens housing development on Cavalla Mews, just around the corner from Berrow Primary School.

Somerset Council refused the plans in January 2024, arguing it amounted to building in the open countryside and adding that not enough assurance had been provided about biodiversity, prompting the Bridgwater-based developer to lodge an appeal.

Previous article
Burnham and Berrow Golf Club raises over £25,000 for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger shop’s owners retire after 50 years as new owner takes over

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
5.1 ° C
6.7 °
4.4 °
84 %
0.9kmh
99 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com