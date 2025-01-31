Controversial plans for 49 Berrow homes are rejected following appeal

The Planning Inspectorate has now upheld the council’s decision, ruling that the new homes could increase the risk of local flooding and damage the character of the village.

The new homes were intended to be concentrated towards the northern end of the site, with two access points being provided – one onto Cavanna Mews, the other onto Campoline Drive.

Of the 49 new homes, 20 would have been sold below market price – exceeding the target within the Sedgemoor Local Plan of 30 per cent affordable housing for any new development of ten homes or more.

Planning inspectors said that Berrow was “a self-contained settlement” which was “not linear in form”, meaning that the development site “should be considered as countryside” rather than a natural extension to the village.

“The development of the appeal site would not provide any additional community benefits over and above the minimum required for any housing development, such as the car park provided in the existing estate.”

“The appeal site would project significantly out from the built form of the existing clustered and contained settlement, and would not maintain or improve the self-containment of the settlement.”

“The existing housing was approved as projecting out into the countryside, but not to the extent that the appeal proposal would and is not harmful to the wider area.”

“The development would, therefore, be out of keeping with the character

and physical identity of the settlement and not enhance the local environment and landscape.”

In order to prevent the new homes from being flooded, the site would have to be significantly raised – something which inspectors said would have a profoundly negative impact on Berrow’s character.

“The development would be visible from neighbouring properties and from the wider area and would be read as projecting out into the countryside.”

“I have no compelling evidence that the development has considered the effects of climate change, the cumulative sea level rise, or the 2125 breach levels.”

“Even though there would be benefits to the local community, including the substantial benefit to housing supply and affordable housing, in my judgement these benefits would not outweigh the flood risk for both the future occupants of the development and the increase in flood risk elsewhere.”

The Somerset Council decision to reject the plans was welcomed by local residents who raised a number of concerns. It comes after more than 30 villagers attended a public meeting organised by the Parish Council in November 2023 to air their views. A vote by Berrow parish councillors also saw them unanimously vote to object against the plans.

The developer is currently seeking permission to build 20 homes next to Church Road in East Huntspill, near Highbridge. The council is expected to make a decision later this year.