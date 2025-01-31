Controversial plans for 49 Berrow homes are rejected following appeal

Berrow residents have won their fight to stop 49 new homes being built in the village.
As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Notaro New Homes Ltd published proposals in October 2023 to build 49 new houses to the east of the Berrow Gardens housing development on Cavalla Mews, just around the corner from Berrow Primary School.
Somerset Council refused the plans in January 2024, arguing it amounted to building in the open countryside and adding that not enough assurance had been provided about biodiversity, prompting the Bridgwater-based developer to lodge an appeal.