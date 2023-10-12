A field in Berrow could soon be turned into 49 new homes if a new planning application wins the go-ahead of Somerset Council.

Notaro New Homes Ltd has submitted proposals for the new housing development – which includes 20 affordable homes – next to Cavalla Mews in Berrow (pictured).

Consultation on the plans is now underway until mid-November.

When the first 25 homes were approved next to the site in 2015, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, local residents raised a number of concerns.

Notaro says in its new application: “The site comprises 3.6 hectares of agricultural land historically used as pasture and framed by Cavalla Mews to the west and open countryside to the east, leading to the railway line and Brent Knoll approximately 2.5km to the East.”

“The housing proposed provides for a mix of flatted, detached and semi-detached houses. Of the 49 houses proposed, 40% would be affordable.”

“Vehicular and pedestrian access will be derived to the west via the existing highway at Cavalla Mews. Pedestrian access into the site is also afforded to the via Cavalla Mews.”

It continues: “Parking would be provided for all dwellinghouses, with a combination of on plot spaces with garaging and courtyard parking areas. Public open space is proposed within the site. Additional planting is proposed around the site in the form of new hedgerows and trees.”

“Surface water drainage will be captured and attenuated on site via sustainable urban drainage and a new SUDs [Sustainable drainage systems] regime.”

It says that the development would comply with planning policies and adds that there is a need for new housing in Berrow and the Burnham-On-Sea area.

“Homes In Sedgemoor have recently completed a Housing Needs Assessment for Berrow for the Parish. The findings of the survey were published in April 2023. This buildings upon the data held by Homefinder Somerset, which indicated a need for 117 affordable homes in Berrow as of March 2023.”

It adds: “The evidence is clear that there is a high demand for affordable homes in the Parish of Berrow. The proposed development will, therefore, assist the local authority in delivery new affordable homes for local people, such that the criteria is satisfied.”

The developer concludes: “According to the 2021 Census Berrow has a population of 2,248 people. The addition of 49 dwellings would therefore represent a very low-level increase to this. The provision of 45 dwellinghouses on the site is also proportionate to the scale and needs to the Parish and it is on this basis that the scale of development is considered to be acceptable.”

“The proposal is well related to and complements the existing built form of the settlement, providing opportunities for walking and cycling to local services and facilities.”

The plans propose a mix of 20 affordable dwellings, which would see four 1-bedroom properties, eight 2-bed properties, seven 3-bed properties, and one 4-bed property.

The application has reference 05/23/00011. Somerset Council is inviting feedback as part of its consultation until November 14th, 2023.