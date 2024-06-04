Developer submits appeal after plans for 49 new homes in Berrow are rejected

The developer behind controversial plans for 49 new homes in Berrow has submitted a formal appeal over Somerset Council’s decision to reject the plans earlier this year.

The Council turned down the application in January after saying the scheme would be ‘intrusive’ and it also raised concerns over flooding and drainage.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, the developer Notaro wanted to build the new development, to include 20 affordable homes, close to the existing estate on Cavalla Mews, on a proposed 3.6 hectare site.

However, Somerset Council ruled the scheme would not comply with its planning policy by being to “the detriment of the character and that of the surrounding rural landscape.”

The council added that the scheme “would result in a visually dominant and intrusive form of development to the detriment of the character of this edge-of-settlement location and the surrounding rural landscape.”

Flood risks, drainage concerns and insufficient ecological information were also cited in Somerset Council’s rejection of the application.

The decision was welcomed by several local residents who raised a number of concerns. It comes after more than 30 villagers attended a public meeting organised by the Parish Council in November 2023 to air their views. A vote by Berrow parish councillors saw them unanimously vote to object against the plans.

Notaro has now lodged a formal appeal against Somerset Council’s decision and is set to address the concerns and argue that the new housing is needed in the area.