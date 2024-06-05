Burnham Lions Club to hold final ‘thank you party’ as it closes

Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club is set to hold a final thank you party this month as it closes down after 49 years of community work in the town.

The Lions said they have seen a fall in volunteer numbers over recent years – not just in Burnham, but nationally – and the club has therefore decided not to continue in the town.

Burnham Lions Club President Phil Cooke told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a very regrettable, sad decision. It hasn’t been taken lightly.”

“However, we have seen a big fall in members in recent years – we are down to 18 with around six active members which means we are unable to fill all our officer positions.”

“At our latest monthly meeting, it was therefore proposed to wind up the club. This was accepted by a majority of members.”

Phil adds that Burnham Lions will be holding a ‘thank you party’ before it closes down and they are trying to contact all past Burnham Lions members so they can come and join in.

“If you was a member of know someone who was could you please contact Lion Colin Rufus by email ecrufus@aol.com. The event is being held at Berrow Village hall on the 29th June from 2pm till 6pm.”

Phil adds: “Over £500,000 has been raised for local charities and good causes over the years, so a huge amount of great work has been done in the town. We thank everyone who’s been involved and supported the club over the years.”

“This is our 49th year this year so we won’t quite make it to 50 sadly whcih is very regrettable.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club fundraising over the past couple of years