Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club has launched the first of a series of new Walking Rugby Sessions this week.

The club’s Lee Berry says: “The new weekly sessions are open for anyone to join who are aged over 40.”

”It doesn’t matter whether you’ve played before or not.”

The sessions have been organised by Ex Veteran Player George Birt and his son Martin.

They are held every Wednesday at 7pm at the BASC Ground for around 1 hour and aim to help people boost their fitness while enjoying the game.