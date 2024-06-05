10.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jun 06, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPolice seize uninsured car ‘being pushed along the M5' with multiple defects
News

Police seize uninsured car ‘being pushed along the M5′ with multiple defects

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Police have seized this car after it was reported being pushed along the hard shoulder of the M5 motorway.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson says its Road Policing Unit was “sent to reports of several people pushing a car on the M5.”

“It turned out the vehicle had no coolant, no front brakes, the front offside tyre had cord exposed, and the driver was not insured.”

The vehicle was seized at an M5 service station and the driver was reported, say Police.

Pictured: Top, the car seized by Police, and, above, its bald tyre with exposed cord

Previous article
New walking rugby sessions launch in Burnham-On-Sea
Next article
Gardeners from Burnham’s Haven Holiday Village help prepare seafront flower beds for summer

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10.2 ° C
11.6 °
8.4 °
82 %
0.9kmh
96 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com