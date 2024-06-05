Police seize uninsured car ‘being pushed along the M5′ with multiple defects

Somerset Police have seized this car after it was reported being pushed along the hard shoulder of the M5 motorway.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson says its Road Policing Unit was “sent to reports of several people pushing a car on the M5.”

“It turned out the vehicle had no coolant, no front brakes, the front offside tyre had cord exposed, and the driver was not insured.”

The vehicle was seized at an M5 service station and the driver was reported, say Police.

Pictured: Top, the car seized by Police, and, above, its bald tyre with exposed cord