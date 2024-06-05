Gardeners from Burnham’s Haven Holiday Village help prepare seafront flower beds for summer

Gardeners from Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Village have helped volunteers prepare flower beds along the town’s seafront for the summer season this week.

The communuity-spirited gardeners from the holiday park worked with volunteers from Burnham Growing Group on the South Esplanade, pictured here.

A spokesperson says: “The Growing Group were pleased to welcome Matt Breeze, Head Gardener at Haven, and his gardeners to help finish preparing the flower beds for planting next week. It was good to have some help with the last 3 beds as they were full of weeds.”

“We then battled the wind to lay the membrane. I am sure we afforded any watchers some amusement as we had to lie on the membrane whilst pinning it down!”

“We are now coming to the final stage of this important work. Next Tuesday we will be completing planting the last 5 flower beds.”

“We would welcome any gardeners who can spare some time from 9am until we finish! Half an hour or more would be very helpful.”

“Please bring your own tools if you can but it is not essential as we will have some on hand. Please come and help us to make the esplanade look beautiful for the coming summer season.”