10.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jun 06, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsGardeners from Burnham's Haven Holiday Village help prepare seafront flower beds for...
News

Gardeners from Burnham’s Haven Holiday Village help prepare seafront flower beds for summer

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Seafront flower beds in Burnham-On-Sea being planted

Gardeners from Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Village have helped volunteers prepare flower beds along the town’s seafront for the summer season this week.

The communuity-spirited gardeners from the holiday park worked with volunteers from Burnham Growing Group on the South Esplanade, pictured here.

A spokesperson says: “The Growing Group were pleased to welcome Matt Breeze, Head Gardener at Haven, and his gardeners to help finish preparing the flower beds for planting next week. It was good to have some help with the last 3 beds as they were full of weeds.”

“We then battled the wind to lay the membrane. I am sure we afforded any watchers some amusement as we had to lie on the membrane whilst pinning it down!”

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Seafront flower beds in Burnham-On-Sea being planted

“We are now coming to the final stage of this important work. Next Tuesday we will be completing planting the last 5 flower beds.”

“We would welcome any gardeners who can spare some time from 9am until we finish! Half an hour or more would be very helpful.”

“Please bring your own tools if you can but it is not essential as we will have some on hand. Please come and help us to make the esplanade look beautiful for the coming summer season.”

Previous article
Police seize uninsured car ‘being pushed along the M5′ with multiple defects
Next article
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea street artist completes impressive 30ft Alice In Wonderland mural

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10.2 ° C
11.6 °
8.4 °
82 %
0.9kmh
96 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com