News

PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea street artist completes impressive 30ft Alice In Wonderland mural

A Burnham-On-Sea street artist has completed one of his most colourful murals yet in the town.

Robin Gunney has created this huge new Alice In Wonderland themed design which stretches across 30ft of wall and is 7ft tall.

It features the famous White Rabbit, vibrant red toadstools, a pocket watch, the Cheshire Cat, poppies and Alice.

The artwork in Allandale Road, close to the beach access path, is a private commission by residents Jim and Sue Evans, who say they are “delighted” with the final result.

Sue told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We wanted wanted to brighten up the wall with roses initially but unfortunately they never survived in the wind so we got thinking about colourful alternatives.”

“I remembered reading on Burnham-On-Sea.com earlier this year about Robin’s wonderful fisherman’s wall in Victoria Street and, as it so impressive, we got in touch with him.”

“We lovbe the story of Alice In Wonderland and so commissioned him to produce a themed design for us that brightens up the garage wall and puts a smile onto the faces of people walking past.”

“We are over the moon with the end result – it’s just what we wanted and is so colourful and impressive.”

“We have decided to invite passers-by who like the artwork to pop a few coins in the charity tub by the gate to raise funds for Macmillan Hospice.”

Robin of Seymour Walls Painted – who has been creating large-scale murals for over 15 years – say he’s received lots of positive feedback from passers-by this week.

Robin told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a fun design to create – it took about three designs to design and then spray paint.”

He adds: “I’m really pleased with the end result. It’s definitely one of my favoruite murals yet!”

PHOTOS: Huge new street mural unveiled in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

