Two street artists have created this colourful new spray-painted mural in Burnham-On-Sea town centre over the weekend.

The artwork showing a fisherman with a dog and a coastal sea scene has been added to the side wall of Take Two Cafe in Burnham’s Victoria Street with the consent of the owner.

Artists Jeff ‘Paints’ and Robin Gunney created the huge new design which stretches across around 10.5 metres of wall and is 3.5 metres wide.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Robin says: “I live in Burnham and got talking with the building owner about some possible mural designs and they were happy to proceed.”

“The wall is a lovely size ‘canvas’ for us – and it lends itself to our wide design showing a sunset over the sea, with a dog and fisherman.”

“It’s a little gift to Burnham to add some colour to the street – it’s taken us a couple of days to produce.”

“We wanted to create a mural that’s bright, colourful and in keeping with the seaside vibe here in Burnham without it being a classical look. The scene shows the relationship between the fisherman and his dog in a seaside location.”

Jeff ‘Paints’ and Robin of Seymour Walls Painted – who have both been creating large-scale murals for over 15 years – say they received lots of positive feedback from passers-by during the weekend.