Burnham Holiday Village has unveiled fresh proposals to upgrade its outdoor entertainment facilities as part of its plans to launch a new ‘Adventure Village’ at the site.

Haven says it plans to introduce the new ‘Adventure Village’ at Burnham-On-Sea Holiday Village with new activities for families in time for the summer holiday season.

A spokesperson says: “The proposed developments will play a vital role in the continued investment of the holiday park to improve and enhance the facilities.”

In 2022, Haven received planning approval for the “erection of an outdoor stage, a mini aerial adventure, bungee trampoline, jump tower with climbing wall and a container bar.”

Now, the latest plans cover the “installation of a Seaside Treats container with associated external seating and localised infrastructure and landscape works.”

“The proposals will contribute to employment within the local community by creating six additional jobs. These will be a mixture of part time and full-time employment positions.”

Consultation on the plans is underway by Somerset Council (application reference number 11/24/00007) until February 27th, 2024.

Haven confirms: “Burnham-On-Sea is getting a huge revamp. This year we’ll be adding a brand new Adventure Village to the park.”

It says: “Check out the video below to see what you can expect. Dates subject to final planning permission. This video uses similar venues, facilities and activities from another park. The final facility or activity may look a little different when open.”

In 2022, local residents living next to the park raised concerns over the risk of extra noise. They successfully pushed for several planning conditions to be placed on Haven to reduce the noise with reduced opening hours and a restricted sound system and lighting.