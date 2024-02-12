Burnham-On-Sea musician Taylor Topham has launched a new single this month.

His latest single ‘Solitude In Silence’ is out now and he describes it as “one of the most personal songs I have written.”

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It details the journey of dancing between light and dark and self discovery.”

“I realise with every experience and shift in my life how much things can change.”

“Moving forward towards a deeper compassion for myself and others and staying true to what is in the heart is what this song means to me.”

“I asked someone I spent many beautiful moments with if I should learn a song or write a song, they said write a song.”

“Within half an hour it was written and was such a beautiful experience to go through.”

“The words just came straight from the heart and appeared from nowhere.”

He adds: “I really hope those who listen connect to the words and it helps to feel. We are all learning and life can be so beautifully turbulent; I am finding that only love that remains.”

You can listen to the song on all steaming platforms through this link – https://linktr.ee/taylortofficial

Taylor has  many festivals and shows planned for the coming year.

He adds: “Thank you to everyone who listens for the constant support. I’ll see you on the streets or at a gig.”

To download the new single, see: https://linktr.ee/taylortofficial

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: