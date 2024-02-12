Burnham-On-Sea musician Taylor Topham has launched a new single this month.

His latest single ‘Solitude In Silence’ is out now and he describes it as “one of the most personal songs I have written.”

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It details the journey of dancing between light and dark and self discovery.”

“I realise with every experience and shift in my life how much things can change.”

“Moving forward towards a deeper compassion for myself and others and staying true to what is in the heart is what this song means to me.”

“I asked someone I spent many beautiful moments with if I should learn a song or write a song, they said write a song.”

“Within half an hour it was written and was such a beautiful experience to go through.”

“The words just came straight from the heart and appeared from nowhere.”

He adds: “I really hope those who listen connect to the words and it helps to feel. We are all learning and life can be so beautifully turbulent; I am finding that only love that remains.”

You can listen to the song on all steaming platforms through this link – https://linktr.ee/taylortofficial

Taylor has many festivals and shows planned for the coming year.

He adds: “Thank you to everyone who listens for the constant support. I’ll see you on the streets or at a gig.”

To download the new single, see: https://linktr.ee/taylortofficial