A Burnham-On-Sea holiday park has this week won the go-ahead to introduce a new entertainment stage, climbing wall, bar and play facilities.

Haven Leisure is seeking to upgrade the centre of its holiday camp by installing a new outdoor stage near its outdoor swimming pool, as well as a mini-adventure playground, a bungee trampoline, a climbing wall, a jump tower and an outdoor bar.

At a meeting of Sedgemoor District Council’s Development Committee on Tuesday (August 23rd), councillors approved the holiday’s park’s two planning applications.

It comes despite concerns being raised by residents living next to the park over the risk of extra noise. They successfully pushed for several planning conditions to be placed on Haven in a bid to reduce the noise – the stage will operate only from 11am-8pm, the sound system will be restricted and any extra outdoor lighting will have to be approved.

Under the agreed proposals, the new bar and play facilities will be installed around the holiday park’s outdoor swimming pool in the centre of the site.

The new stage will also be built close by, allowing kids entertainment shows to be staged and films to be shown on a big screen for the holiday park’s tourists.

Michael Wellman, who lives near the park, told Tuesday’s meeting that the plans had not been designed with Burnham in mind.

He said: “These plans have been drawn up as a one-size-fits-all. While these may have worked on other Haven sites, Burnham-On-Sea is surrounded by residential streets.”

He added: “It is difficult to suggest this brings income to the town. These parks are designed to keep holidaymakers on site and not use the town’s facilities.”

“You cannot put silencers on people shouting and screaming as they use this type of facility. This will only increase noise levels. This application can only have a harmful impact on local residents. Please do not sacrifice the quality of life of 400 households for the profit of Haven.”

Another nearby resident, Gaynor Brown, added: “Haven claims we won’t hear any of the stage racket because the birdsong is too loud. There is no justification of need. Enshrined in law is the right to the quiet enjoyment of our homes.”