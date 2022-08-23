Virgin Media O2 has this week announced it has connected more than 8,500 additional homes in Burnham-On-Sea to its ultrafast network, bringing the benefits of gigabit broadband to thousands more people for the first time.

As part of its ‘Project Lightning’ network expansion programme, Virgin Media O2 is expanding its network to bring ‘ultrafast’ broadband, TV and phone services to the town.

The company says that homes in Burnham-On-Sea are now able to benefit from Virgin Media’s services, including Gig1 which offers top speeds of 1,130Mbps that it says are “23 times faster than the local average.”

Rob Evans, Virgin Media O2’s Managing Director of Fixed Network Expansion, said: “With staycations still a staple of the British summer, investing in coastal locations has never been more important.”

“First and foremost, to give residents and the business community access to ultrafast connectivity at a time when it’s never mattered more, but also to help tourists capture and share memorable moments. We’re proud to continue our mission to upgrade the UK by delivering network expansion at pace – with Burnham-On-Sea the latest town to benefit.”

It adds that since 2015, it has invested around £34.5m to expand its network and bring ultrafast broadband to more than 58,000 homes and businesses across Somerset.