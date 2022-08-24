Burnham-On-Sea’s traditional August Bank Holiday Monday fete won’t be going ahead.

The event usually takes place in the Manor Gardens and draws big crowds, but it has not been able to go ahead since 2019 due to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the organisers confirmed this week that the event won’t be going ahead on Monday August 29th due to “uncontrollable circumstances.”

“It’s down to a number of things which are out of our control this year, but we will be back next year and have booked the gardens to hold the date. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”