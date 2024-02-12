Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out with an ambulance crew to help an injured walker on Brean Down.

Crews were called to Brean Down on Friday February 9th at 1.27pm after the walker collapsed.

“Our team was asked to assist the ambulance with a medical evacuation at the top of Brean Down where a mature gentleman who was out walking had collapsed, prompting an emergency call to the ambulance service,” says a Coastguard spokesman.

“As he was near the highest point of the Down it would’ve meant a stretcher carry to safety down the uneven rocky path.”

“After some assessments by the ambulance crew, the gentleman was able to make his way slowly down the path under his own steam, guided by one of our team members for safety.”

“He was then given a more thorough assessment in the ambulance. With the person in the best of hands, we were stood down.”

“Also in attendance to help with the stretcher carry was Weston-Super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team.”

“Another good team effort between 999 services. If you have an emergency along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”