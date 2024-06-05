Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge marking D-Day anniversary today with special events

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are marking the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings as part of the National D-Day commemorations today (Thursday, June 6th).

Events are being held in the two towns to mark the special anniversary:

8am: The Town Crier of Burnham and Highbridge reads the official proclamation written specially for the occasion by the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers at the flag pole in Burnham’s Old Station Approach.

9am: A flag raising ceremony will be held at the flag pole in Old Station Approach and at the flag pole by Highbridge Community Centre in line with the rest of the country.

11am: A brief remembrance ceremony will be held next to Burnham War Memorial in Love Lane, led by members of Burnham's branch of the Royal British Legion. All welcome.

2.30pm-4pm: West Huntspill Church will be playing a selection of 40s music during a special D-Day tea event. Burnham's Princess Theatre will also be holding a ticket-only music event.

8.10pm: Burnham and Highbridge Town Band will be playing on Burnham seafront from around 8.10pm in the run-up to the lighting of the official D-Day beacon.

9.15pm: The Town Council will light a D-Day beacon near the Jetty on Burnham seafront to coincide with the lighting of beacons around the country.

The light from the flames from the lamps and the beacons will represent the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the darkness of war. The lighting of the beacons will be part of a chain of beacons being lit across the country at the same time and date as part of the nation’s tribute.

D-Day, which took place on June 6th, 1944, was a turning point in the war, with a ground force of more than 130,000 troops coming ashore on five beaches across a 50-mile stretch of Normandy coast.

There were 10,000 allied casualties by the end of D-Day and the ensuing Battle of Normandy lasted till August, leading to the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany.