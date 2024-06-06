Burnham-On-Sea fundraising beach walk will help Secret World Wildlife Rescue

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to take part in a fundraising beach this coming weekend for Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

The ‘Wild Beach Walk’ will be held on Sunday 9th June starting between 10am and 11am.

Spokesman David Plant says it will be a “relaxed fundraising event taking in the stunning stretch of beach from Burnham-On-Sea to Brean.”

“Starting from The Ritz Social Club, participants will have the opportunity to walk from Burnham to Brean, or anything in between.”

The organisers suggest a few turning points so you can choose your distance:

Burnham Beach Lighthouse and return – approx. 1.7 miles

Berrow Beach Café and return – approx. 6.8 miles

Brean Down National Trust Café and return – approx. 12.3 miles

“Free bottles of water will be provided by The Ritz Social Club, and everyone taking part gets a finisher’s certificate.”

“There are a couple of ways you can get involved. Either pay £5 for your place or sign up for free and try to raise money with no minimum sponsorship.”

David adds: “This is a family-friendly event, and sponsored dogs are very welcome. Fancy dress encouraged, let’s try to fill the beach with colourful and wacky outfits!”

“If you want to fundraise as a group, you just need the lead person to register and let us know how many you’re bringing on the day.”

“Once signed up, we’ll send you a sponsorship form and our special JustGiving event link so you can accept online donations. Please don’t start fundraising until you’ve heard from us!”

“A big thank you to The Ritz Social Club for supporting this event for another year. Be sure to pop in for a drink on your way home!”

You can register on the charity’s website here

Alternatively, email david.plant@secretworld.org with your name, distance, and contact number, or call David on 01278 768706.