M5 van fire on M5 near Burnham-On-Sea left 5 miles of tailbacks for drivers

A van fire on the M5 motorway near Burnham-On-Sea left five miles of tailbacks for rush-hour drivers on Thursday evening (June 6th).

Two lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway after the vehicle fire on the hard shoulder left thick smoke blowing across the M5.

Fire crews rushed to the scene between junction 23 for Bridgwater and junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea at around 6.30pm.

The blaze was extinguished and no-one was reported to have been hurt, however the incident caused long delays of over an hour for drivers.

All lanes were opened by 7.15pm but the delayed continued into the mid-evening.