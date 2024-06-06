Burnham-On-Sea resident wins battle to have nine-metre tall roadside poles removed

Two nine-metre tall service poles erected by Openreach have been removed following complaints from an upset Burnham-On-Sea resident.

Lawrence, 72, was dismayed when two large poles were installed near Bay View Gardens amid plans for cables to be run across the length of his garden.

He initially contacted several local authorities for help without a positive result and so got in touch with Claire Sully, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for the Bridgwater and Burnham constituency, to seek a solution.

After she approached Openreach, they confirmed to Lawrence that the poles would soon be taken down.

“Cllr Claire Sully immediately responded, making personal contact, making a site investigation, and ultimately making contact with Openreach,” he said. “I am most grateful to Claire.”

Clare added: “I am delighted for Lawrence that we helped find a satisfactory solution to his problem.”

An Openreach spokesperson says: “Our engineers and build partners are working hard to bring ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband to Burnham-On-Sea. This will not only create huge benefits to families and businesses in the area but also a welcome boost to the local economy.”

“Wherever possible, we use existing infrastructure (poles and ducts) while building Full Fibre. We’re aware of the visual impact our equipment can have and the balance between cost effectiveness, aesthetics and safety can be difficult to achieve.”

“As a result, there are times when we simply cannot avoid erecting poles to provide services efficiently, safely and in a sound engineering manner. In this case, new poles were the only feasible way of delivering ultrafast Full Fibre, but following objections we have removed this street from our build plan.”

