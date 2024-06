A popular classic car show returns to Beachside Holiday Park in Brean on Saturday (June 8th).

“We have 100 classics and other interesting cars booked in to see,” says a spokesperson.

There will also be refreshments, entertainment, and lots to see through the day at the site besides Brean beach.

Parking is on the beach with the entrance next to the site which does carry a parking charge.

Entry to the show itself is completely free for all and runs from 10am until 5pm.