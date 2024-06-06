Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church welcomes new vicar

A new vicar has been inducted this week at Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church in a service attended by 200 people.

A special service of celebration for a new ministry to mark the introduction of Reverend Cheryl Hawkins was held at the church on Thursday (June 7th).

The service was led by the Bishop of Bath and Wells, Reverend Michael Beasley, pictured with Rev Hawkins.

There were also contribitions from Acting Archdeacon of Wells, Reverend Charlie Peer, with the choir, local residents and local clergy.

Rev Hawkins said: “I am excited to be joining and getting to know you all in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Until I moved for curacy I lived in a village in North Wiltshire called Wroughton, just outside Swindon. The last four years have been spent in Westbury on Trym – my curacy church being Holy Trinity.”

“Prior to Ordination I was in the Civil Service for nearly 28 years, most of my time was within the then Court and Tribunal Service, mostly as a Crown Court Clerk, but later as Delivery Manager being responsible for delivering civil and family business across Wiltshire.”

“This work, engaging with those on the margins of society and justice issues, has been formative to my calling to ordained ministry as well as a strong interest in mental health and wellbeing.”

Cheryl became engaged to her fiancé, Matthew, at Christmas last year and their wedding is planned for this October. She adds: “We are both excited to be starting married life in Burnham-On-Sea.”