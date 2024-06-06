PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge mark 80th D-Day anniversary with day of events

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge marked the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings as part of national D-Day commemorations on Thursday (June 6th).

Events were held across the Burnham area to mark the special anniversary, finishing with the lighting of an official beacon on Burnham jetty.

Town crier reads D-Day official proclamation

The day started at 8am with the Town Crier of Burnham and Highbridge, Alistair Murray, reading the official proclamation, written specially for the occasion by the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers, next to the flag pole in Burnham’s Old Station Approach. Several group of visiting French students attended the event, alongside Mayor Sharon Perry.

Flag raising ceremonies in Burnham and Highbridge

Flag raising ceremonies were then held at 9am at both the flag pole in Old Station Approach and at the flag pole next to Highbridge Community Centre in line with the rest of the country. The Town Council’s Rangers raised the flags, watched by residents.

D-Day ceremony held at Burnham War Memorial

At 11am a formal remembrance ceremony was held next to Burnham War Memorial in Love Lane, led by members of Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion. A wreath was laid next to the War Memorial on behalf of the Legion following prayers. Among the residents taking part in the ceremony was Burnham-On-Sea veteran John Smith, 95, who was presented with an embroidered cross-stitch to mark the day created by Jean Brogan.

Burnham theatre holds D-Day event 80 years on

Burnham’s Princess Theatre held a well-attended nostalgic music event in the afternoon, called ’80 Years On’, which was the first of the theatre’s new seniors events supported by Hinkley Point C. The Princess Community Choir performed a great line-up of war time songs and entertainment followed by tea and cake.

West Huntspill Church marks D-Day

West Huntspill Church held a special service during the afternoon, featuring a selection of 1940s music, readings, and historical D-Day displays. Members of Burnham’s Royal British Legion attended, along with veteran John Smith. The event, organised by Bronwen Wright and Bronwyn Faley with Rev Christine Judson, also saw an impressive D-Day themed cake, produced by Les Roper, cut by organist David Hill during the afternoon.

Burnham care home joins D-Day events

Tudor Lodge care home in Burnham commemorated the 80th anniversary with staff dressing in period costumes to make it an authentic experience for the residents, performing as The Landgirls.

Burnham Town Band marks D-Day on seafront

In the evening, Burnham and Highbridge Town Band braved chilly winds to play on the seafront from around 8pm with a stirring old tunes from the wartime era in the run-up to the lighting of the official D-Day beacon.

Beacon lighting on Burnham-On-Sea Jetty

A crowd of around 200 people headed to the seafront to watch the Town Band and the lighting of the beacon on the jetty as part of the nationwide lighting of beacons around the UK.

Mayor Sharon Perry read a formal proclomation during the lighting ceremony, which was performed by the Town Council’s Town Rangers, Chris Tuck and Stewart Crosby.

A Town Council spokesperson thanked those all who had attended and said it had been a “fitting way to commemorate such an important anniversary.”

D-Day, which took place on June 6th, 1944, was a turning point in the war, with a ground force of more than 130,000 troops coming ashore on five beaches across a 50-mile stretch of Normandy coast. There were 10,000 allied casualties by the end of D-Day and the ensuing Battle of Normandy lasted till August, leading to the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany.

A separate event will also be held on the fields at the front of the Oak Tree next to the A38 in Highbridge on Saturday 15th June from 10am-4pm. There will be military re-enactments; stalls, various displays by cadets reserve forces and other local charities plus a short service with ex-veterans and VIP visitors.