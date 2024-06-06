Brent Knoll to hold its popular summer village fete on Saturday

Brent Knoll will be holding its popular summer Village Fete with a line-up of traditional family fun and activities on Saturday June 8th.

The event will start at 2pm with a grand opening performed by Mike Ostler from the village’s Red Cow pub.

“There will be all the usual traditional family fete stalls, plus a raffle, BBQ, cream teas, tombola, books, cider, Pimms, games and more,” says a spokesman.

“Profits from the fete will go towards the upkeep and improvement of the Parish Hall while profits from the individual stalls will go to those organisations.”