9.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jun 07, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBrent Knoll to hold its popular summer village fete on Saturday
News

Brent Knoll to hold its popular summer village fete on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brent Knoll Fete

Brent Knoll will be holding its popular summer Village Fete with a line-up of traditional family fun and activities on Saturday June 8th.

The event will start at 2pm with a grand opening performed by Mike Ostler from the village’s Red Cow pub.

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Brent Knoll Fete

“There will be all the usual traditional family fete stalls, plus a raffle, BBQ, cream teas, tombola, books, cider, Pimms, games and more,” says a spokesman.

“Profits from the fete will go towards the upkeep and improvement of the Parish Hall while profits from the individual stalls will go to those organisations.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea fundraising beach walk will help Secret World Wildlife Rescue
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea resident wins battle to have nine-metre tall roadside poles removed

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
9.4 ° C
11.5 °
6.3 °
82 %
0.5kmh
3 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com