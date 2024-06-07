Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to showcase work of local craft-makers today

The latest monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market is set to take place in the town with several stalls today (Saturday June 8th).
The Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market, which launched last summer, is held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street.
The event is run by Burnham trader Julie Dean, who also launched the Burnham Independent Markets last year.
Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who now have a regular event to show their products.”
Stalls taking part include:
* Crafted With Pride.. Handmade 3D Cards & Framed Pictures.
* Community Crafters…Decoupage, Felt art & More.
* LoritaCrafts.. Pyrography & Felt Art.
* Sams Fudge..Handmade Fudge, Coconut ice & Pocket Money Sweets.
* Driftwood Daz..Driftwood Art , Stained glass & Resin.
* Pens Gems…Healing stone Jewllery.
* Somerset Natural Soaps.. Award Winning Handmade Locally, Natural Bath & Body Products.
* Harmony Melts.. Wax melts & Candles.
* Kerrys Card Kreations.. Handmade Cards, Pop up Cards & Gift Tags.
* Lyns Embroidery & Resin..Handmade Embroidered items & Resin Art.