Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to showcase work of local craft-makers today

The latest monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market is set to take place in the town with several stalls today (Saturday June 8th).

The Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market, which launched last summer, is held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street.

The event is run by Burnham trader Julie Dean, who also launched the Burnham Independent Markets last year.

Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who now have a regular event to show their products.”