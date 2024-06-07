PHOTOS: Country dance festival held in Brent Knoll featuring local schools

A country dance festival has been held in Brent Knoll this week with participants from Brent Knoll Primary and Mark First School.

A large group of parents came to watch and many joined in with the final dance as the children performed on the Brent Knoll playground under the shadow of the Knoll.

Head teacher Chris Burman says: “This is the fourth year the dancing has taken place at Brent Knoll, inspired after the Somerset Council stopped putting on the county-wide festival in Wells.”

“One day it would be lovely to return to Wells, but in the meantime we will continue the tradition of country dance at Brent Knoll. It was lovely to see so many children enjoying the event.”