12.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jun 08, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Country dance festival held in Brent Knoll featuring local schools
News

PHOTOS: Country dance festival held in Brent Knoll featuring local schools

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Country dance festival held in Brent Knoll

A country dance festival has been held in Brent Knoll this week with participants from Brent Knoll Primary and Mark First School.

A large group of parents came to watch and many joined in with the final dance as the children performed on the Brent Knoll playground under the shadow of the Knoll.

Head teacher Chris Burman says: “This is the fourth year the dancing has taken place at Brent Knoll, inspired after the Somerset Council stopped putting on the county-wide festival in Wells.”

“One day it would be lovely to return to Wells, but in the meantime we will continue the tradition of country dance at Brent Knoll. It was lovely to see so many children enjoying the event.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to showcase work of local craft-makers today
Next article
100 classic vehicles to go on show today at charity event in Brean

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
12.5 ° C
13.4 °
12 °
83 %
1.3kmh
59 %
Sat
16 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com