Flaming beacons were lit across the Burnham-On-Sea area to mark The Queen’s Jubilee on Thursday evening (June 2nd).

Beacons were lit on Burnham-On-Sea jetty, outside Highbridge’s St John’s Church, at West Huntspill Common, and on top of both Brent Knoll and Brean Down.

In Burnham, a large crowd of several hundred people gathered along the seafront to watch Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard light up the beacon which was stood on the jetty’s tarmac.

The ceremony started with around 50 singers from Serendipity Singers, Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society, Burnham Rock Choir and St Andrews Choir singing the ‘Song of the Commonwealth’.

Highbridge Jubilee Beacon Ceremony

In Highbridge, over 50 people gathered outside St John’s Church where a group of singers also sang the ‘Song of the Commonwealth’.

Brent Knoll Jubilee Beacon Ceremony

On Brent Knoll, a blazing beacon was lit by villager Peter Osborn and could be seen glowing from across the Burnham area. A hardy group of villagers clambered up the Knoll to watch the lighting.

West Huntspill Jubilee Beacon Ceremony

In West Huntspill, the beacon was made and lit by Cllr Mark Saunders. It was arranged by the Parish Council and attended by over 200 residents.

More than 3,000 beacons were lit across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries, in recognition of The Queen’s long service.

Elizabeth Stirk took this photo on Thursday evening of three beacons at Brent Knoll, Crook Peak at Brean Down