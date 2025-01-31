5.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 31, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger shop’s owners retire after 50 years as new owner takes over

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger Seafoods

The owners of Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger Seafoods are retiring on Saturday (February 1st) after 50 years running the business – as a new owner takes over.

Steve and Gaynor Wright opened the popular Burnham High Street shop in 1975 and have this week thanked their loyal customers.

They have sold Seafoods to long-running staff member Ryan Mount, who has worked there for 17 years.

Ryan told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m excited to be taking over such a well-established business and am really looking forward to expanding it with new products and taking it forward. We have exciting plans for the future.”

Steve, 71, said: “We greatly appreciate the support from all our loyal customers over the decades. We have really enjoyed it, but now is the right time to retire.”

Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger Seafoods

“I am not able to do what I once did and am realy pleased to see the business continuing in safe hands.”

Seafoods has been trading in Burnham High Street since 1975 and is one of the town’s longest-running independent shops.

