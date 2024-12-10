Over £660 raised for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI during fundraising evening organised by Mayor

Over £660 has been raised for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI during a fundraising evening organised by town Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry.

A crowd of RNLI supporters attended Burnham’s Princess Theatre for the Mayor’s fundraiser event.

“The evening began with a welcome drink before guests were seated for an engaging and informative talk from Matt Davies, Lifeboat Operations Manager for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI,” says a spokesperson.

“This was followed by a delicious buffet and a raffle, with three lucky people winning themselves a Christmas hamper each.”

“The evening was rounded off by singer and entertainer Steve West entertaining the audience with a medley of festive tunes to start the yuletide. The evening successfully raised a fantastic £660 for the RNLI.”