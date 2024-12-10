Burnham and Weston Energy launches home energy efficiency project with 10 free assessments

Burnham and Weston Energy CIC, a local community energy enterprise, has launched a pilot project offering free professional retrofit assessments to ten homes in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

‘Retrofitting’ involves making upgrades to your home to help it use less energy. From small, simple fixes like draught-proofing to larger improvements like insulation or energy-efficient heating, retrofitting creates a warmer, greener, and more affordable home.

To unnlock savings, residents of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are invited to sign up at: https://app.fairerwarmth.com/ campaign-landing?campaignId= HWxmDjASWu8iPNVPD4Bq%5D to Fairer Warmth—an easy-to-use tool.

The tool is designed to help you discover personalised local and national support options; access grants for energy efficiency improvements; explore practical tips to save energy and cut costs; and register your interest in a free retrofit assessment.

Using data collected through the Fairer Warmth app, Burnham and Weston Energy will select ten homes to receive professional retrofit assessments, conducted by Building Energy Experts.

The selected homes will reflect the variety of housing types in Burnham-on-Sea, ensuring that the retrofit roadmaps created can serve as practical guides for similar properties. By leveraging these assessments, Burnham and Weston Energy aims to create a replicable model for retrofitting local housing stock, supporting its transition to net-zero.

The findings will be shared with the wider community, offering a valuable resource to guide other homeowners in making similar energy-efficient improvements.

Residents interested in participating in the Fairer Warmth project can sign up in just five minutes. The app will guide you through the process. Simply scan the QR code on the flyer or visit https://app.fairerwarmth.com.

The app provides instant access to valuable energy performance insights, personalised support options and energy-saving tips.

For more information, visit: http://www. burnhamandwestonenergy.co.uk/ home-energy-efficiency/ or contact ella@burnhamandwestonenergy. co.uk.